Bachman (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Bachman was unable to practice all week and will miss a second consecutive game due to a thumb injury. He's mostly worked on special teams this season, but his absence opens the door for Phillip Dorsett, Shedrick Jackson, Brenden Rice, Justin Shorter or DJ Turner to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game. Bachman's next opportunity to play is Week 16 against the Texans on Sunday, Dec. 21.