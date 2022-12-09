site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Alex Bars: Won't return Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Bars (knee) won't return to Thursday's matchup against the Rams.
Bars was forced out of Thursday's matchup against the Rams after he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. Expect John Simpson to replace the right guard for the remainder of the contest.
