The Raiders selected Leatherwood in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 17th overall.

This comes as a bit of a surprise given that Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw and Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins were still on the board, but Leatherwood fills a need nonetheless. The Alabama product won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best offensive lineman as a senior in 2020 and has experience at both guard and tackle. His projection to the next level is a bit trickier though as there are questions regarding his ability to handle speed rushers. He's still a powerful blocker with size to stick at tackle or guard and is an instant improvement to a revamped Las Vegas line.