Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said Leatherwood is working at multiple spots along the offensive line during voluntary OTAs, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

McDaniels said Leatherwood isn't the only offensive lineman that's getting work at multiple positions, so it appears like the Raiders are trying everything they can to revamp a subpar group from a year ago. While the Leatherwood was being moved around, Reed did clarify that the 2021 first-round pick still spent the majority of practice at right tackle.