Mattison (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.

The same applies to Zamir White (quadricep), with both backs in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Broncos. Friday's final injury report will reveal the game status of the duo, but if neither are available this weekend, Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube would be in line for expanded roles in Week 12, with Sincere McCormick and/or Chris Collier representing potential practice squad elevations.