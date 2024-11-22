Mattison (ankle) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Zamir White (quadricep) will also be deemed doubtful for the contest, paving the way for the Raiders to likely be without both backs this weekend. If the duo is inactive versus Denver, Las Vegas would likely start Ameer Abdullah at running back, with Dylan Laube and Sincere McCormick also in the mix, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.