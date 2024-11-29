Mattison (ankle) is inactive for Friday's game against the Chiefs.

With Mattison and Zamir White (quadriceps) both inactive, Ameer Abdullah is in a position to continue to lead the Raiders' backfield Friday, with practice squad elevation Sincere McCormick mixing in, while Dylan Laube is on hand in reserve. The next chance for either Mattison or White to return to the lineup arrives Dec. 8 versus the Buccaneers.