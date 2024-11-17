Mattison left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, fellow RB Zamir White (quad) was also forced out of the contest, leaving Ameer Abdullah to handle the team's backfield duties. Before his injury, Mattison carried five times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 50 yards.
