Mattison rushed nine times for 36 yards in the Raiders' 41-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Mattison once again led the Raiders' backfield in carries, outpacing Zamir White, who did score a rushing touchdown, by three attempts overall. Neither back was targeted in the passing game, and the non-fantasy-friendly pecking order is likely to persist through a Week 10 bye and into a Week 11 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 17.