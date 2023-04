The Raiders selected Burney in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 203rd overall.

Burney (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) was unable to earn playing time as steadily as you'd like to see in his Florida career, but he also arrived with an unclear positional designation and might have stunted his linebacker development somewhat by delaying his focus on the position. Burney is otherwise toolsy enough that he should be a good special teams player at worst, as his 4.51 40 implies plenty of pursuit ability.