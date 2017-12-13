Raiders' Amari Cooper: Absent from practice

Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said Cooper (ankle) won't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's not surprising to see the Raiders hold Cooper out for their practice of the week after he aggravated the left ankle injury that had been bothering him for the past two weeks during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Cooper will likely need to put in a full practice Thursday or Friday for fantasy owners to feel good about his chances of playing in Week 15, and even if he gains clearance to suit up, he may not make for a comfortable lineup option.