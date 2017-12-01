Raiders' Amari Cooper: Absent from practice

Cooper (concussion/ankle) wasn't spotted on the field for the start of practice Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

For the third day in a row, it appears Cooper will go down as a non-participant in practice, which further supports the belief that he'll be sidelined for his first game of the season Sunday against the Giants. Official word on that front should come shortly after practice concludes, but if Cooper is out, the Raiders would be down their top two receivers with Michael Crabtree serving a one-game suspension. Those absences leave slot man Seth Roberts in line to see an uptick in targets, along with big-play threats Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) and Johnny Holton.