Raiders' Amari Cooper: Active against Kansas City

Cooper (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

It remains to be seen how close to 100 percent Cooper is, but he'll give it a go Sunday, providing a boost to the Oakland offense, which also welcomes fellow wideout Michael Crabtree back from his one-game suspension. Cooper profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in his return to action, but he has scored in each of his last two outings.

