Cooper announced Thursday that he does not intend to play for the Raiders this season and is instead retiring from the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cooper signed with Las Vegas in late August and appeared primed to immediately operate as a key pass catcher for the team, but the veteran wideout has instead decided to hang up the cleats just ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Patriots. In the wake of Cooper's retirement, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech are positioned for increasingly key roles behind No. 1 wideout Jakobi Meyers, with TE Brock Bowers still the focal point of the Raiders' aerial attack. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Cooper's abrupt retirement relates to difficulties he experienced ramping up after spending most of the offseason unsigned.