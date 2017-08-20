Raiders' Amari Cooper: Appears quite healthy
Cooper caught three of four targets for 46 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.
Cooper showed no signs of the leg injury that caused him to miss at least six practices over the past couple weeks. He arguably had the best play in a first half full of highlights, high-pointing a Derek Carr pass in triple coverage to pick up 31 yards on a 3rd-and-10. Cooper also was the only player to draw more than two targets while Carr was in the game.
