Raiders' Amari Cooper: Back on sideline Friday

Cooper returned to the sideline for Friday's practice and was seen wearing a sleeve over his left leg, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cooper has now been inactive for two of Oakland's last three practices. Although his ability to practice Thursday suggests he's being held out as a precaution, it'll be interesting to see how long his apparent leg problem hinders him. As long as Cooper is sidelined, Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson figure to benefit from more reps.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories