Raiders' Amari Cooper: Back on sideline Friday
Cooper returned to the sideline for Friday's practice and was seen wearing a sleeve over his left leg, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Cooper has now been inactive for two of Oakland's last three practices. Although his ability to practice Thursday suggests he's being held out as a precaution, it'll be interesting to see how long his apparent leg problem hinders him. As long as Cooper is sidelined, Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson figure to benefit from more reps.
