Raiders' Amari Cooper: Being evaluated for concussion
Cooper (head) is being evaluated for a concussion after exiting Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Cooper accompanied training staff to the locker after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first half, so he'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to have a chance at returning Sunday. If he remains sidelined, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts would handle a majority of the snaps at wide receiver.
