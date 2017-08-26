Raiders' Amari Cooper: Bigger and stronger entering 2017 season

Cooper is entering the 2017 season bigger and stronger than he did in 2016, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "He's becoming that guy that we can throw it up to," Raiders QB Derek Carr said. "We all know [Michael Crabtree] can do that. In Coop's rookie year, he'd come down with a few of them, but it's consistent now that he wants to be a guy that has every aspect of the receiver game. He put it on display on the one that I threw up to him. I tell the receivers before every game, 'If it's you one-on-one on a go and that's the play call, I'm always going to give you a chance. I don't care what it looks like. You go make the play or nobody does.'"

Arguably the biggest knock on Cooper's candidacy for elite fantasy status has been his underwhelming touchdown totals; he had six as a rookie and five last season. Meanwhile, Crabtree -- who seemingly becomes Carr's No. 1 option when the Raiders get in the red zone -- has come down with 17 scores in that span. It's possible that Cooper's added bulk could help him become a more viable goal-line option for Carr -- especially since Carr now recognizes Cooper as someone who can come down with jump balls -- which would, in turn, free Crabtree of some of that responsibility while making Oakland more unpredictable when they get within scoring range.