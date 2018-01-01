Raiders' Amari Cooper: Catches 87-yard touchdown in defeat

Cooper caught three passes on six targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers. He finishes up his 2017 campaign with 48 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns on 96 targets in 14 games.

Cooper's fantasy performance in Week 17 was salvaged by an 87-yard touchdown reception, marking his second 60-plus yard score in the last two weeks. The third-year receiver failed to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career during the 2017 campaign, but he found the end zone seven times despite dealing with a variety of minor injuries throughout the latter portion of the season. The entire Raiders offense was a mess at times as they scored less than 20 points in 10 of 16 contests, but the core of quarterback Derek Carr, running back Marshawn Lynch, Cooper and fellow receiver Michael Crabtree is slated to return in 2018 during what will be a bounce-back effort.