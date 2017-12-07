Raiders' Amari Cooper: Clears protocol but still out with ankle

Cooper cleared the concussion protocol Wednesday, but he was held out of practice due to an ankle injury, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Cooper's ankle sprain represents the real threat to his availability for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. While it's encouraging that he now only has to worry about one injury , his failure to practice suggests there's a real chance he ends up sitting for a second straight week. The importance of Sunday's game does increase his odds of playing, as the Raiders presumably would be more inclined to let him take the field at less than 100 percent.