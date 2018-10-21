Raiders' Amari Cooper: Cowboys reportedly interested
The Cowboys are believed to have inquired about Cooper's (concussion) availability via trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
That said, coach Jon Gruden has indicated that he's not shopping the wideout, but that stance could change if the right trade offer comes along. Cooper is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol, but the Raiders are on bye this week and he'll look to gain medical clearance in advance of next Sunday's game against the Colts.
