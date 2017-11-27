Raiders' Amari Cooper: Dealing with concussion, ankle sprain

Cooper sprained his ankle on the same play he suffered a concussion during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cooper briefly lost consciousness after taking a big hit to the head, making his concussion the obvious and more worrisome injury. Given how severe the injury initially appeared, it'll be a bit of a surprise if he's symptom-free soon enough to take part in practice for Week 13 against the Giants. Adding the sprained ankle on top of things doesn't help his chances, though Raiders coach Jack Del Rio did say Monday that Cooper is doing okay, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.