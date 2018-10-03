Raiders' Amari Cooper: Dealing with foot issue

Cooper (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cooper appears to have picked up a minor injury in the process of catching eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-42 overtime win over the Browns. His ability to practice, even in a limited capacity, suggests he's on the right track to suit up against the Chargers in Week 5.

