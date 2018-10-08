Raiders' Amari Cooper: Draws just one target
Cooper drew just one target in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Chargers, catching the pass for a 10-yard gain.
Add another chapter to Cooper's track record of inconsistency, with Sunday representing the nadir in terms of targets volume. He cleared 100 yards in Weeks 2 and 4, but has caught just four passes for 36 yards in his other three games combined. It's a painful reminder of a 2017 campaign in which two outings accounted for 48 percent of his receiving yards. The Raiders will host the Seahawks in Week 6, giving Cooper a tricky matchup with a defense that's done nice work against wide receivers.
