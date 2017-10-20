Raiders' Amari Cooper: Explodes out of slump Thursday
Cooper brought in 11 of 19 targets for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-30 win over the Chiefs.
It appeared the Raiders were intent on ensuring that Cooper's multi-game funk wouldn't last another week, as they peppered him with just one less target than Jared Cook, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts combined. As his final stat line implied, the third-year wideout made stellar plays throughout the night, including on both of his first-quarter scores. The Ohio State product logged a 38-yard touchdown on a somewhat controversial play in which he appeared to push off, and he then came back with a 45-yard scoring reception later in the period. The game marked the 23-year-old's first multi-touchdown effort of the season, while the receiving yardage was a career high. He'll look to utilize the explosive effort as a launchpad to continued success when the Raiders face off with the Bills on the road in Week 8.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains quiet in Week 6•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Good to go Sunday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains limited at practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Slump continues versus Ravens•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice•
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...