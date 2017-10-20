Raiders' Amari Cooper: Explodes out of slump Thursday

Cooper brought in 11 of 19 targets for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-30 win over the Chiefs.

It appeared the Raiders were intent on ensuring that Cooper's multi-game funk wouldn't last another week, as they peppered him with just one less target than Jared Cook, Michael Crabtree and Seth Roberts combined. As his final stat line implied, the third-year wideout made stellar plays throughout the night, including on both of his first-quarter scores. The Ohio State product logged a 38-yard touchdown on a somewhat controversial play in which he appeared to push off, and he then came back with a 45-yard scoring reception later in the period. The game marked the 23-year-old's first multi-touchdown effort of the season, while the receiving yardage was a career high. He'll look to utilize the explosive effort as a launchpad to continued success when the Raiders face off with the Bills on the road in Week 8.