Raiders' Amari Cooper: Fails to practice Wednesday
Cooper (concussion/ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Per the report, Cooper is considered unlikely to play Sunday against the Giants and with Michael Crabtree suspended for one game, Cordarelle Patterson and Seth Roberts could lead the Raiders' wideout corps this weekend. Both Patterson and Roberts would see bumps in their fantasy outlooks if that materializes, while tight end Jared Cook would also be in position to rebound from his one-catch effort against the Broncos in Week 12.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Dealing with concussion, ankle sprain•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Scores garbage-time TD•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Falls back to reality•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Explodes out of slump Thursday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Remains quiet in Week 6•
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...