Raiders' Amari Cooper: Fails to practice Wednesday

Cooper (concussion/ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Per the report, Cooper is considered unlikely to play Sunday against the Giants and with Michael Crabtree suspended for one game, Cordarelle Patterson and Seth Roberts could lead the Raiders' wideout corps this weekend. Both Patterson and Roberts would see bumps in their fantasy outlooks if that materializes, while tight end Jared Cook would also be in position to rebound from his one-catch effort against the Broncos in Week 12.