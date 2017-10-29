Raiders' Amari Cooper: Falls back to reality

Cooper caught five of 10 targets for 48 yards and added a four-yard rush during Sunday's 34-14 loss to Buffalo.

Cooper's 210-yard outing against the Chiefs feels like one of those television series finales where something incredible happens and you realize it was all just a character's dream. The win over Kansas City aside, Cooper has averaged just 27.7 yards per game this season and has scored just once. The third-yard receiver has shown throughout his career that he is capable of taking games over, but has been held silent more often than not this season. It's hard to count on him week to week at this point.