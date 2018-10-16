Raiders' Amari Cooper: First-round pick sought in trade talks

The Raiders are asking for a first-round pick in trade talks for Cooper (concussion), Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jay Glazer first reported that Cooper was being dangled on Fox NFL Sunday, but the sought-after compensation previously was unknown. If the Raiders are dead-set on landing a first-rounder, it'll be a hard sell for interested parties in advance of the trade deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Since opening his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Cooper has been hit-or-miss, accumulating 100-plus yards four times while falling short of 40 yards on 12 occasions in 20 games the last two years. He's also tending to a concussion at the moment, so there's no telling when he'll gain clearance to play.