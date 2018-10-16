Raiders' Amari Cooper: First-round pick sought in trade talks
The Raiders are asking for a first-round pick in trade talks for Cooper (concussion), Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jay Glazer first reported that Cooper was being dangled on Fox NFL Sunday, but the sought-after compensation previously was unknown. If the Raiders are dead-set on landing a first-rounder, it'll be a hard sell for interested parties in advance of the trade deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Since opening his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Cooper has been hit-or-miss, accumulating 100-plus yards four times while falling short of 40 yards on 12 occasions in 20 games the last two years. He's also tending to a concussion at the moment, so there's no telling when he'll gain clearance to play.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Week 7 Streamers
Heath Cummings is trusting Eli Manning in Week 7. What could go wrong?
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Biggest questions for Week 7
Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...