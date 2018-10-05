Raiders' Amari Cooper: Foot injury no longer concerning
Cooper (foot) does not carry a Week 5 injury designation after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Cooper picked up a minor foot ailment during his brilliant eight-catch performance against the Browns in Week 4, but limited participation in practice Wednesday through Friday served as a positive foreshadow for his Week 5 availability. The fourth-year receiver has been inconsistent with two 100-yard efforts to go along with a pair of duds during the first four weeks of the regular season, but he'll look to maintain momentum against a tough Chargers secondary that gave up only 76 total receiving yards to the 49ers' duo of Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin this past Sunday. Cooper's upside could be capped Week 5 if he's matched up against two-time Pro Bowler Casey Hayward for a majority of the contest.
