Raiders' Amari Cooper: Forced out of Sunday's game

Cooper headed to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Seahawks after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Prior to exiting the game, Cooper did not catch a pass. If he's unable to return to action Sunday, added looks would be available for fellow receivers Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts.

