Raiders' Amari Cooper: 'Good chance' to play Sunday vs. Chiefs

Cooper has impressed the Raiders with the improvement he's shown in his recovery from a sprained left ankle, with a source telling Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the wideout has a good chance of playing Sunday against the Chiefs.

Cooper missed the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Giants while nursing the ankle issue in addition to a concussion, though the head injury is no longer a concern. The sprain still appeared it could be significant enough to keep Cooper out for a second straight game after he was only able to put in one limited practice this week, but the team seems optimistic that the receiver will be able to fight through any lingering pain and suit up. He'll test out his ankle early Sunday before his status for the 1 p.m. EST kickoff is determined, so those relying on him in weekly season-long leagues or DFS contests will want to check back when inactives are released 90 minutes prior to the game to verify that Cooper will be available.