Raiders' Amari Cooper: Good to go for Week 17

Cooper (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing fully Friday.

Cooper returned to action in Week 16's loss to the Eagles, logging a TD on a 63-yard deep ball, while finishing with three catches for 66 yards overall. The 2015 first-rounder has found the end zone six times in 13 games this season, so he has a shot to help fantasy players in Week 17, but note that he could draw shadow coverage from standout cornerback Casey Hayward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories