Raiders' Amari Cooper: Good to go Sunday

Cooper (knee) practiced fully Friday is not listed with an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Cooper has endured three straight quiet games, but working in his favor this week in terms of a possible bounce back is that starting quarterback Derek Carr is slated to return to action this weekend. Cooper caught 83 passes for 1,153 yards and five TDs in 2016, but through five contests this season, he's logged just 13 catches for 118 yards and a TD.