Raiders' Amari Cooper: Has fifth-year option picked up
The Raiders picked up Cooper's fifth-year option Sunday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
It's no surprise that the Raiders will bring back their top receiver for another season, even if he struggled in 2017. Cooper posted back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career, but he only accrued 48 catches for 680 yards in 2017. With the arrival of Jordy Nelson, it'll keep some focus off Cooper and hopefully allow him to reach the 1,000-yard mark again.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...