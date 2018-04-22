Raiders' Amari Cooper: Has fifth-year option picked up

The Raiders picked up Cooper's fifth-year option Sunday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

It's no surprise that the Raiders will bring back their top receiver for another season, even if he struggled in 2017. Cooper posted back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career, but he only accrued 48 catches for 680 yards in 2017. With the arrival of Jordy Nelson, it'll keep some focus off Cooper and hopefully allow him to reach the 1,000-yard mark again.