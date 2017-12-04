Raiders' Amari Cooper: Hopeful to play in Week 14
The Raiders are hopeful that Cooper (concussion/ankle) will be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cooper was held out of the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Giants with the dual injuries, though it's believed the wideout's sprained left ankle is his primary concern at this juncture. The Raiders won't have a clear update on Cooper's status until the team kicks off Week 14 preparations with a practice Wednesday, but the possibility exists for Oakland to get both of its top wideouts back Sunday with Michael Crabtree set to return from his one-game suspension. Cordarrelle Patterson (four catches for 97 yards in Week 13) and Johnny Holton (three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown) would settle into lesser roles once both Crabtree and Cooper are back in the fold.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Ruled out against Giants on Sunday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Absent from practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Fails to practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Dealing with concussion, ankle sprain•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...