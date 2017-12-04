Raiders' Amari Cooper: Hopeful to play in Week 14

The Raiders are hopeful that Cooper (concussion/ankle) will be able to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cooper was held out of the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Giants with the dual injuries, though it's believed the wideout's sprained left ankle is his primary concern at this juncture. The Raiders won't have a clear update on Cooper's status until the team kicks off Week 14 preparations with a practice Wednesday, but the possibility exists for Oakland to get both of its top wideouts back Sunday with Michael Crabtree set to return from his one-game suspension. Cordarrelle Patterson (four catches for 97 yards in Week 13) and Johnny Holton (three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown) would settle into lesser roles once both Crabtree and Cooper are back in the fold.