Raiders' Amari Cooper: Joined by Bryant in WR corps
Cooper will face added competition for Derek Carr's attention after the Raiders traded for Martavis Bryant, Doug Williams of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
New head coach Jay Gruden has been adamant that Cooper will be the focal point of the passing attack, and while the addition of Bryant shouldn't alter that plan, it does mean there's a bit more competition for targets than previously expected. Bryant and Jordy Nelson both have impressive track records in the red zone, an area where Cooper struggled to make an impact prior to last season. Of course, his career-high touchdown total (seven in 14 games) was negated by massive drop-offs in receptions (48), targets (96) and receiving yards (680), with the 2015 first-round pick failing to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his three pro seasons. The Raiders nonetheless made the fairly obvious decision to pick up Cooper's fifth-year option, ensuring that he'll be under team control through 2019 even if he doesn't sign an extension before next offseason. Cooper will turn 24 in June, and the fifth-year option is guaranteed for injury only.
