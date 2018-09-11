Raiders' Amari Cooper: Just one catch in Monday's opener
Cooper caught one of three targets for nine yards and added a nine-yard carry in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 loss to the Rams.
So much for putting his disappointing 2017 campaign behind him. Cooper averaged fewer than 50 receiving yards per game last season, and owners hoping for a return to the form that helped Cooper top 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons have to be wildly disappointed with this result. Tight end Jared Cook finished with 20 times as many receiving yards as Cooper in this game.
