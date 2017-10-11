Play

Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at practice Wednesday

Cooper (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

We suspect that Cooper's limitations Wednesday are maintenance-related, with a return to a full practice Thursday a probable outcome. Cooper's Week 6 fantasy upside is largely tied to the availability of QB Derek Carr, who was also limited at practice Wednesday, but appears on track to play Sunday against the Chargers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories