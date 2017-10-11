Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at practice Wednesday
Cooper (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
We suspect that Cooper's limitations Wednesday are maintenance-related, with a return to a full practice Thursday a probable outcome. Cooper's Week 6 fantasy upside is largely tied to the availability of QB Derek Carr, who was also limited at practice Wednesday, but appears on track to play Sunday against the Chargers.
