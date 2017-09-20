Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited to start week
Coper (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Cooper also started last week limited before upgrading to full participation Thursday and Friday. He's been thoroughly outplayed by Michael Crabtree through two weeks, but recent history suggests the gap between Oakland's star wideouts will soon narrow. The Raiders travel to Washington in Week 3 to face the Redskins on Sunday Night Football.
