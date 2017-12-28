Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited Wednesday

Cooper (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

After sitting out two of the previous three games, Cooper suited up for Monday's 19-10 loss to the Eagles and provided the Raiders' lone touchdown on a 63-yard deep bomb. He was otherwise held in check, finishing with three catches for 66 yards and the aforementioned score on four targets while handling a limited snap share (64 percent). Wednesday's practice participation puts Cooper on track to play in Week 17, but he could draw shadow coverage from standout cornerback Casey Hayward, as was the case when Cooper caught five passes for 28 yards in a Week 6 loss to the Chargers. There's also no assurance Cooper returns to his usual snap share upwards of 90 percent.