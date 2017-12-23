Raiders' Amari Cooper: Listed as questionable; expected to play

Cooper (ankle) logged a limited practice for second straight day Saturday and is listed questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Gehlken notes that the expectation is that Cooper will be able to play, a notion echoed by coach Jack Del Rio, who relays that there's a "good chance" the wideout will be available Monday. Cooper has had his moments this season, but he's logged just one catch in two games since Nov. 19, and thus profiles as a hit-or-miss lineup option in Week 16. For those considering the 2015 first-rounder this week, just to be safe it's not a bad idea to roster another wideout playing Monday night, with Cooper's teammates Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton representing options on that front.