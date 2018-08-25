Raiders' Amari Cooper: Makes most of quick appearance
Cooper caught his only target for a 49-yard gain in Friday's preseason game against the Packers.
Cooper jumped over a defender to snare an underthrown deep ball on the first play of the game, then logged just five more snaps before calling it a night. He's barely seen the field this preseason, with coach Jon Gruden emphasizing health over in-game reps. Cooper will open the regular season with a tricky Week 1 matchup against the Rams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...