Raiders' Amari Cooper: Makes most of quick appearance

Cooper caught his only target for a 49-yard gain in Friday's preseason game against the Packers.

Cooper jumped over a defender to snare an underthrown deep ball on the first play of the game, then logged just five more snaps before calling it a night. He's barely seen the field this preseason, with coach Jon Gruden emphasizing health over in-game reps. Cooper will open the regular season with a tricky Week 1 matchup against the Rams.