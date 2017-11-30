Raiders' Amari Cooper: Misses another practice Thursday
Cooper (concussion/ankle) didn't practice again Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Gehlken portrays Cooper's chances of playing Sunday against the Giants as bleak. Meanwhile, Michael Crabtree is suspended for one game, which sets the stage for Cordarelle Patterson, Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton to head the Raiders' Week 13 wideout corps, barring an unexpectedly rapid recovery on Cooper's part.
