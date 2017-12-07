Raiders' Amari Cooper: Misses another practice
Cooper (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
While Cooper has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, his ankle is still an issue. The wideout has one more chance to return to practice this week, but at this stage his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs remains cloudy. The Raiders will welcome fellow wideout Michael Crabtree back from his suspension this weekend, but added Week 14 looks await the likes of Cordarrelle Patterson (hip), Seth Roberts and Johnny Holton if Cooper is unable to suit up.
