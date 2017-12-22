Raiders' Amari Cooper: No activity Thursday
Cooper (ankle) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Cooper was removed from a Week 12 matchup against the Broncos with a concussion and ankle injury. The first issue forced one DNP before he cleared the protocol for head injuries, after which he got the all-clear to play Week 14 against the Chiefs. However, he managed just 15 snaps on offense in that contest before aggravating his left ankle. Cooper has been held out of practice in the interim, but with a Monday night outing in Philadelphia on the docket, he has extra time to make progress with his recovery. Another absence would place Michael Crabtree squarely in the crosshairs of quarterback Derek Carr.
