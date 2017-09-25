Raiders' Amari Cooper: Non-factor against Redskins
Cooper caught one of five targets for six yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Redskins.
On a night his quarterback struggled, Cooper did little to help with his frustrating case of the drops. More concerning is his relatively-low usage, as Cooper saw just five targets for a second week in a row. Considering he saw at least six targets in 12 of 16 games last season, this trend shouldn't continue, especially if Michael Crabtree (chest) is forced to miss any time. However, he might have trouble getting back on track next week against a tough Broncos secondary.
