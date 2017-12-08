Raiders' Amari Cooper: Not expected to play Sunday
Cooper (ankle) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
After Cooper missed last week's game there was optimism that he would get back on the field in Week 14, but this report indicates he is unlikely to do so. More clarity regarding Cooper's status could come when the Raiders release their final injury report of the week, but those hoping to include Cooper in this week's fantasy lineups should have another option at the ready.
