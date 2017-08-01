Raiders' Amari Cooper: Not practicing Tuesday

Cooper did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cooper was reportedly "banged up" during Monday's practice, but he's likely just being held out as a precaution Tuesday. He doesn't appear to be dealing with anything more than a minor issue, so the Raiders have no reason to risk the health of their No. 1 wide receiver. Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson figure to see additional reps with the first team, but Cooper shouldn't be sidelined for long.