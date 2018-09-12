Raiders' Amari Cooper: Not targeted when open
Coach Jon Gruden said Cooper was open deep a couple times in Monday's 33-13 loss to the Rams, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Per Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area, Gruden acknowledged that Monday's gameplan sought to take advantage of Jared Cook and Jalen Richard's matchups against an inexperienced group of linebackers. Cooper, on the other hand, was forced to do battle with one of the top cornerback groups in the league, finishing with just one catch for nine yards on three targets. The stat line remains somewhat concerning, but we at least need to consider the possibility that it was largely a product of a unique gameplan. It also sounds as if Derek Carr could've done a better job pushing the ball downfield to Cooper instead of settling for shorter throws to Richard and Cook. For what it's worth, Gruden talked up Cooper's role as the No. 1 receiver on multiple occasions throughout the offseason. The 24-year-old wideout gets another touch matchup Week 2 in Denver.
