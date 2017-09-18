Raiders' Amari Cooper: Outplayed by Crabtree

Cooper caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.

Cooper fell one target shy of team co-leaders Jared Cook and Michael Crabtree, the latter of whom turned his opportunities into six catches for 80 yards and three scores. Derek Carr's reliance on Crabtree near the end zone marked a departure from Week 1 and a return to the pattern from past seasons, after Cooper led the NFL with four targets from inside the 10-yard line the previous week. While Crabtree is off to the better start production-wise, it's encouraging that Cooper already has 18 targets even though Derek Carr has only had to attempt 60 passes in two games. The 30-percent target share isn't sustainable in an offense with impressive complementary weapons, but even something in the range of 25 percent would be a major uptick from last year's mark of 22.1. Cooper draws a potentially tricky Week 3 matchup against a Washington defense with good cornerbacks but plenty of weaknesses elsewhere.