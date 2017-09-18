Raiders' Amari Cooper: Outplayed by Crabtree
Cooper caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 45-20 win over the Jets.
Cooper fell one target shy of team co-leaders Jared Cook and Michael Crabtree, the latter of whom turned his opportunities into six catches for 80 yards and three scores. Derek Carr's reliance on Crabtree near the end zone marked a departure from Week 1 and a return to the pattern from past seasons, after Cooper led the NFL with four targets from inside the 10-yard line the previous week. While Crabtree is off to the better start production-wise, it's encouraging that Cooper already has 18 targets even though Derek Carr has only had to attempt 60 passes in two games. The 30-percent target share isn't sustainable in an offense with impressive complementary weapons, but even something in the range of 25 percent would be a major uptick from last year's mark of 22.1. Cooper draws a potentially tricky Week 3 matchup against a Washington defense with good cornerbacks but plenty of weaknesses elsewhere.
More News
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Shows power at the goal line•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Returns to full practice•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Amari Cooper: Finds end zone in productive night versus Cowboys•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...